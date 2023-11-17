Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $65.00

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

XEL opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.