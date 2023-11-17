Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $87.67

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

