Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $4.69

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

