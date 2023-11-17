Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

