Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $208.45

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $78,220,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

