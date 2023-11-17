Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $533.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

