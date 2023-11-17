Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $533.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
