Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $14.14

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplitude Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.35.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
Featured Stories
