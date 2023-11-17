Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $14.14

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

