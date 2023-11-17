Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 360,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 221,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $110.64 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

