BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,559,803.75 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 301,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $4,559,803.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,922,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,303,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $428,732.35.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $143,443.44.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.36 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

