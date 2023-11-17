BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $133.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.69.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

