Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $48.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,914,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

