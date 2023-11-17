Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $58,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

