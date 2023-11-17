Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

BAYRY stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

