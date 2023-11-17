Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,854 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.40% of Bath & Body Works worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

