Barclays Trims Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price to $1.50

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of ALLK opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,359 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 42.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 2,592,170 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

