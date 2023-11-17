Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.