Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,181 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.9 %

IFF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.67, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

