Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Down 2.4 %

NTES opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.