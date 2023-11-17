Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,584,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.