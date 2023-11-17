Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $621,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 46,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 211,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,047,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,064 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

