Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $609,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
IEF stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
