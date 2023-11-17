Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $609,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

