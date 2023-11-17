Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $579,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

