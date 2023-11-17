Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $536,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,117 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.1 %

LI stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

