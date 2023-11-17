Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SunPower were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunPower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SunPower by 152.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 76.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SunPower by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

