Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SunPower were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunPower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SunPower by 152.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 76.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SunPower by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $24.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on SunPower
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.