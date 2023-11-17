Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $472,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

NYSE:BURL opened at $129.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

