Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $409,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.8 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

