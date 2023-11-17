Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $21,058,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at $13,884,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in XPeng by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $6,758,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $6,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

