Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.