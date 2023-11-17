Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 700 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.82.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.40 and its 200 day moving average is $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.