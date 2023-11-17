Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,831 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Okta were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $69.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
