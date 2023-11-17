B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of B2Gold worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

