B. Riley Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report released on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRA. Raymond James reduced their price target on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

GRA stock opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$347.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.12.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

