Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.17 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

