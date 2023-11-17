Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.