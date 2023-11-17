Atb Cap Markets Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

TSE EIF opened at C$45.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

