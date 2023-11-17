Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

