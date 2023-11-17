Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $182.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.78. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $248.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

