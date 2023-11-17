Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 340,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 426,628 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $589.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

