Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

APTO opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

