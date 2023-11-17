APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.88.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.