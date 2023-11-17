ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $356.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Shares of ANSS opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.82 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

