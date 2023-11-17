Andra AP fonden Has $3.36 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

