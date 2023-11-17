AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.