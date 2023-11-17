Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 2 7 1 0 1.90

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 199.63%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.29 -$23.84 million ($17.75) -0.22 Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 2.31 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -5.66

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -121.40% -354.65% -133.79% Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17%

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

