Analyzing Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.86% 12.65% 1.46% Southern California Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $352.00 million 3.58 $71.27 million $3.29 10.16 Southern California Bancorp $4.30 million 63.44 $16.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares National Bank and Southern California Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank and Southern California Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southern California Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Summary

National Bank beats Southern California Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

