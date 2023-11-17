Analyzing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00

Expensify has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.00%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Expensify -23.69% -38.14% -17.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Expensify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $10.29 million 0.44 -$15.23 million N/A N/A Expensify $158.95 million 0.91 -$27.01 million ($0.46) -4.54

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expensify.

Summary

Expensify beats SharpLink Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.