Analyzing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.12 $52.23 million $0.04 624.16 Gladstone Land $90.74 million 5.72 $4.71 million ($0.29) -49.97

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09% Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InvenTrust Properties and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.43%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -189.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

