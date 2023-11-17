Analyzing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genfit and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genfit currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics -14.35% -20.07% -4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $28.00 million 5.80 -$24.99 million N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.10 -$65.92 million ($17.11) -0.57

Genfit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics.

Summary

Genfit beats Acorda Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

