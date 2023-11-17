Analyzing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $45.26 million 14.03 $143.16 million $0.18 62.28

Profitability

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 7.70% -4.20% -0.66%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Dynex Capital pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

