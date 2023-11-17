Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 2,890

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($35.49).

WIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,860 ($47.40) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.10) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($41.75) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,849.27 ($22.71) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($18.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,229 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,808.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,355.49.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

